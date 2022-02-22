An appeal has been launched after a burglar threatened a homeowner with a crowbar in Burntwood before stealing their car.

The incident happened on Springhill Road at 8.30pm yesterday (21st February).

The offender first tried to break in to the property before knocking on the door and forcing his way past the victim.

He then threatened the homeowner with a crowbar and demanding their car keys.

Along with the vehicle, a brown wallet was taken in the raid, which also saw CCTV damaged.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The offender is described as a tall male wearing a white mask, a black tracksuit and gloves. “Officers are currently conducting house-to-house inquiries and increasing patrols in the area to reassure the community.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in the area is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 701 of 21st February.