Two brothers from Derbyshire have been found guilty of murdering a pensioner in Little Aston.

Amos Wilsher and Jason Wayne Wilsher

Arthur Gumbley died after being attacked in his home on Endwood Drive on 21st November 2017.

Amos Wilsher, 30, and Jason Wayne Wilsher, 22, both of Vicar Lane in Tibshelf were both found guilty of murder at Coventry Crown Court.

They were also convicted of conspiring to commit robbery and grievous bodily harm.

Arthur Gumbley

The court heard that the brothers assaulted Mr Gumbley after he investigated a break-in. They dragged him through his house and ripped his watch from his wrist before taking jewellery, antiques and money.

He was taken to hospital for his injuries and was able to tell police what he could remember of the incident before he died as a result of the attack on 12th December.

The elder of the brothers, Amos, was also convicted of murdering 88-year-old Josephine Kaye in Stoke-on-Trent.

Detective Chief Inspector Dan Ison, of Staffordshire Police’s major investigations department, said:

“Amos and Jason Wilsher targeted elderly, vulnerable victims who lived alone. They ruthlessly and unnecessarily used violence which caused the death of 87-year-old Arthur Gumbley. “I would like to pay tribute to Dennis Taylor who survived an attack by the brothers and thank him for reliving the horrific ordeal he was subjected to which has been significant in helping secure their convictions. “My thoughts remain with Arthur and Josephine’s families and I thank them for their support of the investigation. “During the trial, they have had to listen to the detail of what happened and have conducted themselves with dignity throughout. “No sentence will bring back the lives of Arthur and Josephine but I hope the convictions will provide closure knowing that justice has now been served.” Det Ch Ins Dan Ison, Staffordshire Police

The brothers will be sentenced at Coventry Crown Court at a later date.