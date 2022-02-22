Comments on the ending of coronavirus restrictions have been described as “delusional” by the leader of Burntwood Town Council.

Cllr Sue Woodward

Cllr Sue Woodward was responding to Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, who said the Prime Minister’s announcement yesterday (21st February) was “positive news”.

He said:

Cllr Alan White

“After an extremely tough two years where Staffordshire people have made enormous sacrifices, I hope today’s announcement will provide hope that we are reaching the point of being able to live with coronavirus without the need for restrictions that have put an enormous strain on residents and businesses across the county. “Although this is positive news, we must remember that the end of Covid regulations does not mean the end of Covid itself, and we all must continue to take sensible precautions to limit the spread of infection and keep others safe, particularly those who are older and those with underlying medical conditions. “We must all recognise the greater responsibility we have in protecting our communities.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

But Labour’s Cllr Woodward said the Conservative county council leader had ignored many of the issues facing residents when Government changes come into effect over the coming weeks.

“This is delusional – to me, it shows how completely out of touch the political leadership at Staffordshire County Council has become. “Not a word about ending free tests, for example, or any understanding of the terrible dilemmas many will face about whether to self-isolate or continue to work, send their children to school, use public transport or even trust neighbours and colleagues. “This is a Conservative Party led by a desire to protect their Prime Minister as opposed to the people they are supposed to represent. Where’s the ‘personal responsibility’ here?” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

The Government’s Living with Covid strategy will see an end to all self-isolation laws and restrictions, with free rapid testing due to cease on 1st April.

The removal of regulations will also mean isolation payments for people on low incomes will end this week.