People in Lichfield and Burntwood can do their bit for the environment with a discount on compost bins.

Compost bin

Staffordshire County Council has teamed up with GetComposting for the offer to help people recycle food and organic waste.

It means people can buy a compost bin from £10.

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, said:

“Our commitment to reducing waste through recycling by encouraging people to get involved with composting helps us to combat climate change, which is a priority to us as a county council. “We would urge people to get in contact and make the most of this great offer. “Composting helps to minimise waste in your household, which would otherwise go to landfill and contribute to polluting the atmosphere with harmful methane emissions.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

Details on the compost bins are available at www.getcomposting.com or by calling 0844 571 4444.