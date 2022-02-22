Time is running out for people to sign up for the Cathedral to Castle Run later this year.

Cathedral to Castle Run

The event takes place on 3rd April and will see participants taken on the ten mile route between Lichfield Cathedral and Tamworth Castle.

The Cathedral to Castle Run is organised by the four Rotary Clubs in the area and has already raised more than £57,000 for good causes and charities since it began in 2017.

Run director David Stainsby said:

“It is an event which engages the local community in terms of volunteering, supporting and sponsoring, and as a result people are able to enjoy a healthy and fun activity and at the same time generate much-needed funds for local charities and worthy causes. “The consistent feedback we get from runners is that they love the route and the friendly and encouraging marshals. The positive energy and enthusiasm we see and feel from the runners gives us the boost to put on Cathedral to Castle each year.” David Stainsby

The run starts at 8.30am in Beacon Park and then follows a route past the cathedral and through Hopwas before finishing in the grounds of Tamworth Castle.

Booking for runners is open via the online portal until 28th February.