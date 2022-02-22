Paul Humphrey (left) with outgoing chairman Brian Harper

A Lichfield group has seen a new chairman elected.

Lichfield Beacon Probus Club will see Paul Humphrey take on the role to succeed Brian Harper.

A spokesperson for the organisation – which is made up of retired or soon-to-be retired men – thanked the outgoing chairman for his efforts to steer the group through the pandemic period.

“Brian ensured that the club held together by encouraging phone and online meeting contact between members, as well as overseeing the publication of a club magazine. “Paul will now lead the club back to what we hope will be a normal 2022.”

The group meets monthly at St Matthews Sports and Social Club in Burntwood, as well as hosting coffee mornings, snooker sessions, lunches and curry evenings.

Anyone interested in becoming a member can find out more by emailing lichfieldbeacon@gmail.com or calling secretary Malford Harris on 07799 412274.