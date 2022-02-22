A new consultation has opened over plans to change parliamentary voting areas in Lichfield.

The Boundary Commission for England has put forward proposals to even up the number of people in each constituency area.

The initial plans would see Whittington and Streethay move to vote for for the Tamworth MP.

A consultation on the plans to change boundaries across the UK will run until 4th April and feature public hearings.

Secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, Tim Bowden, said:

“The 2023 Boundary Review will rebalance the number of electors represented by each MP. “It’s important that the constituencies we shape reflect your local community as best as possible. “We’re inviting more people to have their say in our current secondary consultation, which is open now until 4th April. “We’re looking forward to hearing your feedback, and we take every response into account during our review of constituency boundaries.” Tim Bowden

People can have their say at bcereviews.org.uk.

At a meeting this evening (22nd February) members of Lichfield District Council will debate a motion calling for Streethay to remain in the Lichfield parliamentary area.