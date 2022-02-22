Sam Ryder

Another name has been added to the bill for an outdoor concert near Lichfield.

Sam Ryder will join Texas for the Forest Live show at Cannock Chase on 9th June.

A spokesperson said:

“In 2020, as the world went into lockdown, Sam Ryder uploaded the first of his now infamous covers and they quickly caught the attention of some famous fans. “He’s duetted with Alicia Keys and been championed by Sia – all on TikTok, thanks to his incredible singing voice. “A five song EP, The Sun’s Gonna Rise, has amassed some 45 million streams globally and has led to a sell-out headline tour in 2022.” Forest Live spokesperson

For ticket details visit www.forestryengland.uk/music.