Councillors in Burntwood will discuss a possible application for funding to create new allotments in the town.

The issue is on the agenda for a meeting of Burntwood Town Council’s overview and scrutiny committee this week.

The debate will surround whether to pursue an application for Community Infrastructure Levy funding to allow new allotments to be created.

The council has been exploring possible locations for the past year after previously running a consultation to examine demand for such facilities.

A report last year said:

“Ideally, the site would be located in the western part of the town. “The site will need to be secured against deer and have a proper access along with car parking.” Burntwood Town Council report in October 2021

The meeting of the overview and scrutiny committee will be held tomorrow (24th February).