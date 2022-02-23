A decision to support a new community centre in Streethay with £600,000 has been welcomed by councillors.

Lichfield District Council has awarded Fradley and Streethay Parish Council with the Community Infrastructure Levy funding.

The agreement is subject to land transfer and planning permission, but would allow for construction of the facility on the new Roman Heights development.

Cllr Alan White, Conservative representative for Whittington and Streethay, said the funding would be “compensation” for residents who have faced years of housebuilding.

“I’d like to give my thanks for the allocation of funds for Streethay. “Over the past few years the village has endured more than its fair share of development. “The loss of The Anchor pub was deeply felt by some residents and this goes some way towards helping the community get some compensation in the form of a community centre.” Cllr Alan White, Lichfield District Council

