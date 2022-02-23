William Palmer

Lichfield actors will take centre stage in a play based around a local poisoner.

Known as the Rugeley Poisoner, Dr William Palmer was executed in 1856 after being convicted of the murder of his friend John Cook – and was also believed to have poisoned his brother and mother-in-law.

His story will be explored in A Murdered Man at the Rugeley Rose Theatre between 30th March and 2nd April.

Directed by Lichfield’s David Titley and starring local actors David Stonehouse, Elliot Beech, Philip Shaw, Stephen Brunton, James Price and Jessica Dutton, the play looks at what would have happened had the law at the time allowed Palmer to speak at his own trial.

David Stonehouse, who plays the lead character, said:

“Like most Lichfield folk, I like a bit of history – an infamous local murderer certainly got my attention! “To play him in his home town will be amazing.” David Stonehouse

The production will fulfil a dream of writer by local writer Gerry Hinks died last year but had wanted his work to be performed in the area.

His widow Therese said:

“I am very pleased that Gerry’s wish will be fulfilled and his play is being performed.” Therese Hinks

The production is part of a programme based on the life of Palmer.

A new musical – Prince of Poisoners – will run from 6th to 9th April, while an exhibition in the foyer area at the Rugeley theatre will run at the same time as the productions.

Tickets for I Am A Murdered Man are £12 for adults and £10 for concessions. Tickets can be booked online.