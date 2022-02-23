Lichfield’s MP has welcomed the unity of all political parties in condemning Russian military action in Ukraine.
Michael Fabricant spoke during a debate on the issue, after the Prime Minister had outlined sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s nation.
The Conservative MP asked the Prime Minister:
“Eighty-five years ago, a predecessor of the Prime Minister talked about ‘a quarrel in a faraway country between people of whom we know nothing’ – doesn’t the concordance between both sides of the House demonstrate that this is not the case when it comes to Ukraine?”Michael Fabricant
The Prime Ministered answered:
“I think everybody who knows people in the Ukrainian community in Britain, which is so large, so active, and which makes such a fantastic contribution to our life, feels a huge amount of sympathy for the people of Ukraine.
“This is a country that we have familiarity with, that we understand, it is a country that is a democracy, and that shares our values, and that is what is at stake today.”Boris Johnson
Speaking afterwards, Mr Fabricant said:
“Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain betrayed Czechoslovakia with whom we had a defence treaty when in 1938 we did nothing.
“Both sides of the House of Commons were united in their determination yesterday to stand up to the belligerence of Russia’s Putin.
“I wanted to emphasise that unity in my question with the Conservatives, Labour, and other parties all standing shoulder to shoulder in opposition to Russian aggression.”Michael Fabricant