Michael Fabricant

Lichfield’s MP has welcomed the unity of all political parties in condemning Russian military action in Ukraine.

Michael Fabricant spoke during a debate on the issue, after the Prime Minister had outlined sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s nation.

The Conservative MP asked the Prime Minister:

“Eighty-five years ago, a predecessor of the Prime Minister talked about ‘a quarrel in a faraway country between people of whom we know nothing’ – doesn’t the concordance between both sides of the House demonstrate that this is not the case when it comes to Ukraine?” Michael Fabricant

The Prime Ministered answered:

“I think everybody who knows people in the Ukrainian community in Britain, which is so large, so active, and which makes such a fantastic contribution to our life, feels a huge amount of sympathy for the people of Ukraine. “This is a country that we have familiarity with, that we understand, it is a country that is a democracy, and that shares our values, and that is what is at stake today.” Boris Johnson

Speaking afterwards, Mr Fabricant said: