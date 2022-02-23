The opening of the demential exhibition in Burntwood

A new exhibition about living with dementia has opened in Burntwood.

Organised by Burntwood Town Council and MHA Communties, Through Our Eyes will be at Burntwood Library for the next six weeks.

Cllr Di Evans, chairman of the council, said:

“We hope that the exhibition will raise awareness of the impacts of dementia and challenge us all to become more understanding of those suffering from dementia and ensure they feel supported and included in our town. “It has been a longstanding ambition of the town council to become recognised as a dementia friendly town and I am grateful to all the groups and individuals who have been helping to raise awareness. “The pandemic and its aftermath meant we had to deal with other priorities first but we are now on track again and are intending to take the exhibition around the town to engage as any of our residents as possible.” Cllr Di Evans, Burntwood Town Council

The exhibition will be followed by a series of events in the lead up to Dementia Awareness Week in May.