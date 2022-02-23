People with severely weakened immune systems in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to get their Covid-19 vaccinations.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

A third primary dose is now being recommended followed by a booster to ensure they have protection against coronavirus.

People identified as eligible for third and subsequent booster vaccinations include those who have an immunodeficiency condition such as leukaemia, lymphoma, HIV/AIDS, or stem cell patients.

Other patients who should have the extra doses include those who were on immunosuppressive therapies such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy or immunosuppression for a solid organ transplant when their first jabs were administered.

Dr Paddy Hannigan, clinical lead for the vaccination programme in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent, said:

“Vaccines are the most effective way we have to protect ourselves against the Covid-19 virus and we should do everything we can to ensure that we keep ourselves and our families safe. “People with weakened immune systems need three doses of vaccine to have the same level of protection as non-immunosuppressed people who have had two doses, so they are being offered the extra jabs to boost their immune response. “We would urge everybody eligible to get their extra vaccines as soon as they can to give them better immunity and greater peace of mind.” Dr Paddy Hannigan

People can book their jabs at www.nhs.uk/book-covid-booster or by calling 119.

More information about clinics and getting vaccinated are also available online.