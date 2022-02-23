The music of Hollywood composer John Williams will be celebrated in a Lichfield city centre performance.

The Highly Strung Quartet

The Highly Strung Quartet will bring their Starlight concert to The Hub at St Mary’s on 26th February.

It will also feature classic movie music from the likes of John Barry and Hans Zimmer.

The quartet are made up of players from conservatoires across England and have performed around the globe.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“We are currently enjoying all things Star Wars at The Hub and are really looking forward to a special evening with the amazing, instantly recognisable music of John Williams played by The Highly Strung Quartet. “John Williams is one of the all-time greats when it comes to movie scores – it’s going to be awesome hearing that classic Star Wars music ringing round The Hub.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets for Starlight are £18 and can be booked online.

The free Star Wars-themed May The Toys Be With You exhibition runs until 20th March.