New show homes have been launched at a development in Fradley.

Barratt Homes will use the properties to showcase the Fradley Manor development off Hay End Lane.

Sales director Tanya Silk said:

“We’re thrilled to announce the show homes at our new community in Fradley are open by appointment for house hunters to come and view.

“Fradley Manor is going to be a really exciting development and we’re looking forward to seeing it take place as the first residents move in.

“We’d encourage anyone interested in the properties available to secure their appointment with one of our sales advisers to learn more.”

Tanya Silk