A car buying business has been granted permission to set up a collection hub at a Burntwood supermarket.

Morrisons supermarket in Burntwood. Picture: Google Streetview

WeBuyAnyCar will use the pod at the Morrisons store off Milestone Way to keep vehicles until they are collected.

A planning statement said:

“There is a maximum of ten cars on site at one time, however this is more likely to be between four and six on a normal day.” Planning statement

Although the pod has been approved, conditions have been placed on how long cars can be kept at the location.

“All sold vehicles shall be removed from the site by the end of each day, with no more than ten cars on the site at any given time “Heavy goods vehicles shall not be used to transfer vehicles to and from the site.” Planning decision notice

Full details of the proposal can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.