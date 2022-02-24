Members of Lichfield District Council have backed plans to increase its share of the council tax by 1.5%.

Lichfield District Council House

The move was signed off at a meeting of the local authority this week.

A vote saw the approved budget pass by 27 votes to 11, with one abstention.

Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance, told councillors that the budget would meet the needs of residents while also protecting services.

“This is a balanced budget in a challenging environment. “It involves meaningful use of reserves and a commitment to use them better. It also involves no loss of services. “I genuinely did consider a freeze but opted to pursue the balanced answer. “A council tax freeze this year assumes life would be easier for residents in future, so all we are being asked to do is kick the can down the road or guess. “I’m not prepared to do that.” Cllr Rob Strachan, Lichfield District Council

Liberal Democrat Cllr Paul Ray was among those who voted against the increase, insisting the council had the option to make life easier for local people.

“It’s not a substantial increase but our residents are facing a significant increase in cost of living and financial strain. “This is going to be an extremely difficult period ahead and it’s a cumulative effect. “This council can make a difference by agreeing not to increase council tax. This council has an option – it has £7million of reserves and that is a high level. “I think it’s disappointing that the budget proposed an increase.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

“It seems wrong”

Cllr Joanne Grange

Independent member Cllr Joanne Grange abstained from the vote but told the meeting she had real questions about the decision to push further financial challenges on to people.

“There is more a principle at stake here – we have the ability to support our residents. “Where you have people who cannot afford to eat and having to go to food banks it seems wrong that we are bolstering our existing £7million reserves.” Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council

Conservative representative for Armitage with Handsacre, Cllr Thomas Marshall, said the 1.5% reflected well when compared to other areas, particularly given the profile of the district.

“The proposed increase on a fairly low base when looked at nationally is quite a modest figure. “I understand the point about hardship to families with little income, but I noticed an article about the best places in Britain to live. “Of the four small cities, one of the pictures was Lichfield Cathedral. “We have a district of which we should be very proud and a lot of people want to come and live. It’s a place where people aspire to make their homes. “The proposal of 1.5% on a modest base is reasonable.” Cllr Thomas Marshall, Lichfield District Council

“Reduce the burden on our residents”

Other councillors on the Conservative benches highlighted the challenges faced by uncertainty over long term funding for local authorities from the Government.

Cllr Mike Wilcox

Cllr Mike Wilcox, who represents the Alrewas and Fradley ward, said:

“We unfortunately had to deal with a one year settlement once again. You could argue we should get used to this, but what is not so clear is the future around business rates retention and new homes bonus. “Despite all these uncertainties we are able to reduce the burden on our residents by not seeking to increase council tax to the maximum level and at the same time not needing to utilise reserves to balance our books – something not many will be able to say this year. “I welcome and support this budget.” Cllr Mike Wilcox, Lichfield District Council

But Cllr Steve Norman, Labour opposition group leader said Tory councillors had been complicit in allowing council finances to be dealt a poor hand by Westminster.