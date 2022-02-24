An intimate look at the work of The Beatles will be screened at the Lichfield Garrick next month.

Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert will be shown at 7pm on 11th March.

Shot in January 1969 and compiled from more than 60 hours of unseen footage and 150 hours of unheard audio, it follows the Fab Four as they plan their first live show in more than two years.

A spokesperson said:

“The film features – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles’ last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band’s final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £10 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.