Two Lichfield businesses have agreed a new partnership to help each other bounce back from the impact of the Covid pandemic.

James Price, Max Reeley and Tom Prest

Catering equipment business Lordwell has teamed up with Arthur Price to supply tableware to the hospitality industry across the Midlands.

James Price, sales director at Arthur Price, said he was pleased to be able to link up with another local company.

“The hospitality industry was hit hard during Covid and there was a knock-on effect for suppliers like us. “In recent times growth has been exceptional, our order books are booming and even though we supply our tableware all over the world, one key area of growth for us as a business was our local patch. “In a very short period of time, Lordwell have made a huge impact on the hospitality sector, gaining an excellent reputation. “Being local to us in Lichfield, it made perfect sense to work together.” James Price

Max Reeley, founder of Lordwell, said: