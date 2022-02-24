New woodlands should be promoted to help meet environmental targets and and improve biodiversity, Lichfield’s MP has said.
Michael Fabricant made his comments in an essay written as part of a series published by the Conservative Environment Network.
Twelve MPs have drafted their views on how food security can be strengthened while also restoring nature and tackling climate change.
Mr Fabricant focused his on the way in which trees can be central to a greener future for the country:
“It is estimated that in 2017 our woodlands delivered benefits to society and the economy worth £3.3billion in the UK and £1.6billion in England – and this does not include food and tourism.
“In the face of climate change and biodiversity decline, their value is set to rise further.
“We must both better protect what we have and create new woodland.”Michael Fabricant MP
Mr Fabricant’s essay said that in order to meet carbon neutrality and halt the decline of nature, the Government would need to achieve its targets of trebling tree planting rates by 2025 and expanding the coverage of trees in England to 12% by 2050.
“This herculean effort must also be carried out in conjunction with better management and protection of what we already have.
“Only 7% of native woodland is in good ecological condition and around half of woodland Sites of Special Scientific Interest are in an unfavourable condition.
“Our ancient woodlands are particularly under threat from disease, development, including HS2, and overgrazing.
“To put our woodlands into recovery, we will need to tackle these concurrent threats. The biggest gap in current policy is, in my view, protection from disease.”Michael Fabricant MP
“Restrict imports and grow more trees domestically”
The Conservative MP said more work needed to be done to encourage domestic nurseries in order to help prevent disease from ravaging the nation’s woodlands.
“The main diseases afflicting Britain’s trees, such as Dutch elm disease and ash dieback, are imports.
“As our dependence on foreign growers has increased since 1990, so has the incidence of disease introductions.
“The EU’s single market has been a super spreader.
“Post-Brexit, we can restrict imports and grow more trees domestically.
“The devastation wrought by ash dieback, which could kill 99% of Britain’s ash trees, is expected to cost us £15billion.
“There are a further 47 known tree pests and diseases that could arrive in Britain and cost us an additional £1billion or more each to manage.”Michael Fabricant MP
The Lichfield MP’s essay – Expanding Our Woodlands – can be viewed online.
Sam Hall, director of the Conservative Environment Network, said:
“We are one of the most nature depleted countries in the world – a big driver of our nature loss was the EU’s disastrous Common Agricultural Policy.
“Post-Brexit we must seize our opportunity to change this.
“If we are going to create new habitats, restore landscapes and boost carbon sequestration, we need to reward farmers and landowners who make space for nature.
“This is vital not only to achieving our goal of halting the decline of nature by 2030 but strengthening our food security for the long term too.”Sam Hall, Conservative Environment Network
You mean to replace the ones that have been removed for HS2 or to be cut down in the future for another transportation route.
It’s nice to see our MP attacking the EU at the same time that Russia is attacking EU-friendly states in the east of Europe. Does he really believe the EU is conspiring to spread diseases in Europe? What planet is he living on? The EU has had nothing to do with nature loss in the UK, or does he believe the industrial revolution was an EU plot?
Funny how Mr Fabricant blames the loss of trees in the UK on the EU! Nothing to do with us concreting over our countryside or having some of the most intensive farming in Europe, then?
There are plenty of forests left in EU member states such as Germany, Sweden and Finland. I am well aware of this from having lived in both Germany and Scandinavia. In fact, I remember years ago that the Norwegians blamed the UK for the acid rain which was destroying trees in their forests: British pollution from British industry damaging Europe’s trees.
I am also well aware from having worked in agriculture at the Commission that it was the British (along with the Dutch) who pushed for more intensive farming – all that British agri-business needed farmers using their agrochemicals. Not heard of ICI, Mr Fabricant?
Now Brexit will be used as an opportunity to open up the UK to yet more questionable farming practices and low quality imports from the USA. Plenty of the issues with the CAP have been a legacy from British attitudes to embracing large scale intensive farming. Which EU country had BSE because farmers were encouraged to feed rubbish to livestock? Yes, that was Britain.
As someone who has lobbied Brussels for more support for sustainable farming, I would love to see the UK move towards greener agriculture. But I suspect that as we move away from EU agri-environmental legislation, we are more likely to adopt the lower standards accepted as the norm in the US rather than develop higher standards of our own. MPs constantly scapegoating the EU for things that are wrong in the UK is hardly a step in the right direction. We can plant trees without bad mouthing our neighbours at the same time.
Maybe he would like to start with his fellow conservatives at LDC who are doing their best to build on any green space that exists. Even better he could consult with former conservative and soon to resign councillor Loughborough-Rudd about planting trees and embezzling public money.
I may be getting cynical in my old age, but this comes across as a justification for Brexit-see what damage being in the EU has done to our trees. Yes, we do need to have more trees, as the environmental benefits of forests are well known, but there are a lot of other things that we need to address, such as pollution. Allowing water companies to discharge raw sewage into rivers (which he voted against legislation on) and presiding over a rush towards polluting gridlock on our roads are just two examples, not to mention a poor performance on encouraging sustainable power generation.
Dutch Elm Disease is no more Dutch than Spanish Flu was Spanish.
The disease is known as ‘Dutch’ because important early research on it was carried out in the Netherlands.
It is caused by the fungus Ophiostoma novo-ulmi which was accidentally introduced to the UK from the USA in the late 1960s on imported elm logs
https://www.rhs.org.uk/disease/dutch-elm-disease
Brexiters know more than the RHS?
Tell us how the EU was responsible for BSE. We need a good laugh.
