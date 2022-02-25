The offices of Lichfield District Council have been lit up in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
The Frog Lane buildings were bathed in yellow and blue as the Russian offensive in Eastern Europe continues.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:
“The buildings are lit up in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
“For our residents who may have family or loved ones affected, know that we stand with you against this attack on freedom and democracy.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
Well done Cllr Pullen. I know its a small gesture but it does make me proud to know that we can stand with the innocent people of Ukraine. Thank you
#standwithukraine
Thank you for doing this, when I studied early-mid 20th century history in the early 90s, I never, ever, ever thought this would happen in my lifetime, an invasion of a sovereign nation in Europe.
It is chilling and sobering.
If you want to stand up with them go and fight with them, I am too old to do it
I agree with Steve and Kitty. Hopefully, Ukrainians in the UK will be able to take some comfort from seeing that people here are showing their support for the Ukrainian people.
