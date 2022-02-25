A Lichfield clarinet player will perform solo as part of a concert featuring talented young musicians from across the Midlands.

James Smith

James Smith will be the youngest of the soloists in the Royal Sutton Coldfield Orchestra’s concert at Emmanuel Church in Wylde Green on 5th March.

The 12-year-old’s appearance comes after he broke his wrist in January and was forced to take part in early rehearsals while wearing a cast on his arm.

He will join five other young soloists aged between 12 and 18 as they perform concerto movements by Mozart, Weber, Bruch, Saint-Saëns and Finzi, as well as orchestral works by Hérold and Dvořák.

Conductor Bob Vivian said:

“The quality of the performance and musicianship these young people display never ceases to amaze us. “For a young musician to perform with the accompaniment of a live orchestra is a rare opportunity. “But it can also be quite daunting, and it’s wonderful to see how each of them grows in confidence through the rehearsals to the final concert, with the enthusiastic support of the orchestra.” Bob Vivian

Tickets for the concert are available from www.royalsuttoncoldfieldorchestra.org.uk.