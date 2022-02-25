A Lichfield teenager who raced 14 miles across the desert in 100-degree heat to win a silver medal for Great Britain has followed it up by scooping a European award.

Libbie Joyce with her medal in Abu Dhabi

Fourteen-year-old Libbie Joyce scooped the Outstanding Achievement in Obstacle Course Racing award at the European OCR Community Choice Awards for competing in the world championships at a young age.

She also collected the runner-up prize in the Junior Athlete Award for Europe category.

The Friary School student said:

“I’m really honoured to be given these awards because there are so many amazing strong junior athletes in Europe. “What I would love is more kids to try the sport so I hope I can inspire them to a have a go.” Libbie Joyce

It caps a period of success for Libbie after she also took on 30 obstacles in Abu Dhabi during her first ever adult Spartan World Championships event.

Libbie Joyce competing in Abu Dhabi

The teenager said it was her toughest challenge yet – and admits feared being pulled off course due to health and safety concerns halfway round.

“The race was extremely hard and, after watching the elites, I knew I couldn’t race it quickly. “The goal was to just finish it safely and listen to my body. “Halfway into the course I came back into the event village knowing I had to be okay and fully hydrated not to be pulled off course. “I can’t explain what it was like being in the middle of the desert just seeing mountains after mountains of sand. It was a huge mental challenge – my toughest yet. “I am so grateful for this experience and to be able to put all of my training to good use and I’ve come away with skills and experience that will last a lifetime. “My goal is to become an elite athlete and hopefully one day obstacle course running will make the Olympics as a sport – that is is my ultimate dream.” Libbie Joyce

Libbie is scheduled to take part in at least 25 races this year, including the OCR World Championships in Vermont in September and the Spartan European Championships in London in October.