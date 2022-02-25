Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a woman was found dead in Whittington.

Emergency services were called to Lichfield Road at around 10.45am yesterday (24th February).

A 68-year-old woman was found dead at the scene.

Police say a 26-year-old man from the Slough area has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A 72-year-old man also arrested in connection with the woman’s death has since been released under investigation.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the Whittington area between 8am and 11am yesterday.

Detective Inspector Ian Fitzgerald, who is leading the investigation, said:

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a red Peugeot 208 acting suspiciously in the area. “I would also like to appeal to anyone who thinks they may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage from the Whittington and Lichfield Road area to get in touch with us as soon as possible. “Officers are conducting door-to-door inquiries and there will be an increased presence of police officers and police community support officers offering reassurance to the local community while the investigation continues.” Det Insp Ian Fitzgerald, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 195 of 24th February.