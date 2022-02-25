The plot of land earmarked for a new home. Picture: Google Streetview

Proposals for a new home to be built on land in Burntwood have been rejected by planning chiefs.

A two bedroom detached property had been earmarked for the plot next to 24 Holly Grove Lane.

But a Lichfield District Council planning report said it would be out of character with the surrounding area.

“The proposed development, due to its scale, siting and location on a prominent corner plot, fails to respect the character, layout and appearance of the surrounding area and would lead to a cramped form of development.”

