Plans to move Streethay into the Tamworth parliamentary voting area have been branded as “a silly idea” by a councillor.
The Boundary Commission for England has put forward the proposals as part of a bid to balance the number of people living in each constituency.
If approved, the changes would see Whittington and Streethay voting for the Tamworth rather than Lichfield MP in future.
But a motion was passed at Lichfield District Council this week calling for the latter area to remain where it is.
Cllr Christopher Spruce said:
“I live in Streethay and it’s 1.7 miles from my drive to the Lichfield District Council car park.
“The proposed map has a nice straight line with someone taking a bite out – that’s Streethay. It’s ridiculous.
“Streethay has always been part of Lichfield.”Cllr Christopher Spruce, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Alan White, who represents Whittington and Streethay, said the plans made no sense.
“The ward is split anyway across the constituencies as Elford, Wigginton and Hopwas is already in the Tamworth constituency, bit this proposal would see Streethay and Whittington in as well.
“I have responded to the consultation and those who have looked will see there are more responding to the Streethay changes than the entirety of responses regarding Birmingham.
“The proposal to put Streethay into Tamworth to my mind makes no sense whatsoever.”Cllr Alan White, Lichfield District Council
Whilst the Labour members supported Councillor Spruce for the polling district of Streethay to remain in Lichfield Constituency I did feel the need to point out that the residents would still be in Lichfield District and Staffordshire County if the Boundary Commission’s proposal was agreed. Just as Stonnall, Shenstone, Elford, Fazeley and Clifton Campville are – even though they are in Tamworth Constituency. However, were the boundary to change then they would notice the difference which would be an MP who is a Minister (and therefore more clout) and an MP who has a local constituency office to help constituents and who has regular advertised advice surgeries.
And unlike Lichfield’s Member of Parliament, who revealed on Lichfield Live last month that he did realise that 90 per cent of Hammerwich with Wall Ward was in his constituency, Mr Pincher probably knows his constituency boundary whilst Mr Fabricant did not seem to realise that Lichfield was part of “Lichfield and Tamworth Constituency” from 1950 to 1983 and “Mid Staffordshire” until 1997.
