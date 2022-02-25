Plans to move Streethay into the Tamworth parliamentary voting area have been branded as “a silly idea” by a councillor.

The Boundary Commission for England has put forward the proposals as part of a bid to balance the number of people living in each constituency.

If approved, the changes would see Whittington and Streethay voting for the Tamworth rather than Lichfield MP in future.

But a motion was passed at Lichfield District Council this week calling for the latter area to remain where it is.

Cllr Christopher Spruce said:

“I live in Streethay and it’s 1.7 miles from my drive to the Lichfield District Council car park. “The proposed map has a nice straight line with someone taking a bite out – that’s Streethay. It’s ridiculous. “Streethay has always been part of Lichfield.” Cllr Christopher Spruce, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Alan White, who represents Whittington and Streethay, said the plans made no sense.