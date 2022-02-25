Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd

A councillor at the centre of a controversy over funding for a tree project has said he did not use the money to buy engagement ring or help to pay for a house move.

Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd has confirmed his intention to resign from Staffordshire County Council earlier this week.

It comes after he was awarded £924 last year from the authority’s climate change fund.

Despite saying it was for a tree planting scheme, an investigation revealed he had neither bought nor planted any trees.

It also emerged this week that only half of the money has been paid back so far, despite him receiving more than £800 in monthly allowances from the county council.

Cllr Loughbrough-Rudd has refused to answer questions about why the money could not be immediately returned.

The father of triplets did tell Lichfield Live it had not been used to fund a house move or engagement, both of which he announced on social media last year – but refused to answer questions on where the public money was.

“The engagement ring cost £30 and the house move – which was a rented property – was not used by the same account. It was mostly funded from my partner’s finances. “If I’d spent over £50 on the engagement ring my partner – who adores going through the reduced section and charity shops – would have killed me.” Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd, Staffordshire County Council

A county council investigation into the funding awarded to Cllr Loughbrough-Rudd and delays in it being returned led to the matter being referred to Staffordshire Police.

The Burntwood North representative said: