A woman whose mother was able to spend her final days at home with her family thanks to the help of St Giles Hospice is urging people to take part in an event later this year.

Lucy Gunn with her mother Nancy

Veterinary nurse Lucy Gunn and her dad Peter have joined the hospice’s annual Celebrate Lived Lives initiative to remember loved ones each May since Nancy Gunn died in 2019.

Every year the Whittington charity invites people to dedicate an orange Gerbera peg in one of its gardens between 1st and 31st May, as well as a virtual garden on the hospice’s website, in return for a donation.

Lucy said:

“I’ll always support St Giles Hospice following the care my mum received. “Memorial events like Celebrate Lives Lived are so important – they help to keep the memory and spirit of your loved ones alive. “The Celebrate Lives Lived garden at Whittington is beautiful, so peaceful and quiet, and seeing all the colourful Gerbera pegs with the names of our loved ones on them is so comforting. “Remembering loved ones through events like Celebrate Lives Lived means a lot to us and we mark the occasion on our calendar every year.” Lucy Gunn

Lynn was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2017 and always wished to die in her own home.

“It was very important to mum and when St Giles Hospice told us it was an option it made such a difference. “We had nurses coming in twice a day – they were there for us just when we needed them most. “My dad and I couldn’t cope on our own, but the nurses came in and they did everything they could to help. They would never do anything without talking to mum first and letting her know, whether she was able to respond or not. “As well as ensuring mum received the medical care she needed, the nurses also helped to put on face cream, do her hair and asked whether she wanted any perfume on. “It all seems like very little things, but they were treating mum as an individual and they gave her what she wanted.” Lucy Gunn

Each Gerbera is a colourful handwritten peg, personalised with the name of a loved one.

Sally Redmond, from St Giles Hospice, said:

The Celebrate Lives Lived Garden in Whittington

“The orange Gerbera is a symbol of joy, happiness and warmth – the perfect tribute to a loved one. “Throughout May, people are invited to visit the gardens to see their Gerbera peg and take a moment to reflect on the lives of loved ones they hold dearest. “At the end of May, people can collect their peg to display at home or in their gardens.” Sally Redmond, St Giles Hospice

Anyone wanting to take part in Celebrate Lives Lived can make a dedication before 12pm on 19th April via the St Giles Hospice website or by calling 01543 432538.