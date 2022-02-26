Chasetown FC produced a battling performance to earn three points at Soham Town Rangers.

The Scholars made a dream start with a goal after just two minutes when skipper Danny O’Callaghan saw his strike from 30 yards hit the underside of the crossbar and over Finlay Iron’s line.

Things got even better three minutes later when Liam Kirton smashed home a second from a tight angle following a Johno Atherton’s pass.

Atherton then put a shot just wide himself as the visitors pushed for a third.

But a minute before half time the hosts pulled one back when Chasetown failed to clear and Ollie Ward fired home.

Soham had two great chances to force an equaliser, but The Scholars almost extended their lead when a snap shot from Kirton was kicked off the line by home keeper Iron as promotion chasing Chasetown picked up a vital three points.