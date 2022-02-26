A new councillor will be co-opted on to Burntwood Town Council after not enough residents requested a by-election.

The Old Mining College Centre, home of Burntwood Town Council

The Summerfield and All Saints ward has been empty since the resignation of Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd in the wake of a controversy of funding for a tree planting project that never went ahead.

It needed ten people to request a by-election, but as that did not happen, the new councillor will be voted for by members of the town council at a future meeting.

Residents who want to put themselves forward to be considered to fill the vacant councillor role will need to come forward by midnight on 6th March.

Applications can be sent in writing to the Town Clerk, Burntwood Town Council, The Old Mining College Centre, Queen Street, Burntwood, WS7 4QH.