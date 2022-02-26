A goal in each half condemned Lichfield City FC to a home defeat against Shifnal Town.

A Dan Lomas penalty proved to be no more than a consolation for Ivor Green’s men as they slipped to defeat in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Shifnal showed their attacking intentions from the off with City keeper James Beeson forced into a save early on.

Captain Kyle Patterson came close to turning in Jack Edwards’ cross at the other end but his effort on the stretch went wide of the target.

Lewi Burnside sent a shot over the top, while Patterson sent a lob from distance off target.

But Beeson was also kept alert at the other end of the pitch as he was forced to rush out and force the Shifnal striker to send an effort wide.

The first goal looked like it would be crucial and it fell to the visitors when Lichfield failed to clear their lines and Matthew Barnes-Homer netted seven minutes before the break.

City’s task got even tougher ten minutes into the second half when Ashley Brown slotted home for Shifnal.

There was hope for the hosts though just after the hour mark when Cameron Dunn was sent tumbling in the box and Lomas netted from the resulting penalty.

Lichfield went in search of a leveller and saw Dunn and Max Black denied by the Andy Wycherley in the visiting goal.

Shifnal were also looking to kill off the game with a shot narrowly over the top and another strike wide of Beeson’s goal.

City thought they’d earned another penalty late on when Edwards was felled but the offence was just outside the box – and the resulting kick was saved.