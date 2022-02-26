The show home at the Bower Park development in Lichfield

A new show home has opened at a Lichfield housing development.

Taylor Wimpey Midlands has unveiled the three bedroom Arlington property at its Bower Park scheme.

The development is sited off Claypit Lane and features two to five bedroom homes.

Sales and marketing director Ben Walker said:

“We understand how important it is for people to be able to visualise themselves in a new home before they commit to buying one, that’s why we are delighted to offer prospective buyers the chance to visit our brand new show home at Bower Park. “We’ve also refurbished an existing showhome at the development, the three bedroom Easedale, so there are now double viewing options for those visiting the site.” Ben Walker, Taylor Wimpey Midlands

For more details call 01543 229885 or visit the Taylor Wimpey website.