An MP is urging people to have their say on plans to redraw the parliamentary boundaries in Lichfield.

Streethay

A second round of consultations is underway on the proposals that could see Streethay and Whittington voting for the Tamworth MP in future.

A previous appeal for public views saw more than 370 people respond to say they were unhappy with the plans.

The Boundary Commission for England has drawn up the new voting areas in a bid to ensure constituency numbers are balanced across the country.

The latest consultation is open until 4th April.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said:

“A number of proposals that have been made are not in the interests of West Midlands constituencies, so it is important to participate in the second round of The Boundary Commission consultation. “I shall reaffirm my support that Streethay be included in the constituency, that 374 supported this, and that view was supported by both Lichfield District Council and Lichfield City Council. “I hope others will do the same – there’s just five weeks to do so before the consultation closes.” Michael Fabricant

Lichfield District Council also passed a motion this week calling for Streethay to remain within the Lichfield constituency, while Lichfield City Council has also put forward longer term proposals for the area to move into its remit.

Mr Fabricant said he was pleased local Labour councillors had not backed their party’s national proposals which would see Lichfield and Burntwood grouped with Walsall and North Staffordshire respectively.

“The commission has published all the responses so far including the insane national Labour Party proposals for the West Midlands. “I am particularly grateful to Labour councillors on Lichfield District Council who rejected their national party’s proposals when they voted with Conservative and other councillors to pass unanimously a motion proposed by the leader of the council. “It accepted The Boundary Commission’s proposals with the exception that Streethay remain in the Lichfield constituency.” Michael Fabricant

People can have their say in the new consultation by clicking on make a comment on The Boundary Commission website or by writing to The Boundary Commission for England, 35 Great Smith Street, London, SW1P 3BQ.