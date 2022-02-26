Former Team GB swimmer Mark Foster is calling on people across Lichfield to take the plunge and sign up for a charity event.

Mark Foster

Swimathon 2022 will include a sponsored event at Friary Grange Leisure Centre from 6th to 8th May.

The event – which will raise money for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie – sees participants take on distances between 400 metres and 30.9 kilometres.

People can can participate individually or as a team.

Mark said:

“Swimming is a fantastic form of exercise, with a wide range of benefits for both your physical and mental health and is accessible to people with varying abilities and needs. “So, whether you’re a keen swimmer who is in the pool all the time, prefer to be in open water or if you are just dipping your toes in for the first time, Swimathon is the perfect challenge for everyone. “That’s why I’m asking everyone to get involved and feel the benefits of this fantastic sport whilst raising money for two great charities in Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.” Mark Foster

Swimathon is the world’s largest annual swimming fundraiser. Since launching in 1986, more than 750,000 people have taken part, raising more than £55million for charitable causes.

This year will also see the Swimathon Foundation donate £2.50 from the entry fee of everybody taking part at an official Swimathon venue to help protect these pools for the future.

Paula Young, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Staffordshire, said:

“It really doesn’t matter if you’re not the fittest or the fastest, Swimathon is such a fun and simple way to encourage people to get swimming – all while supporting causes which are close to the hearts of so many. “One in two of us will get cancer, but all of us can support the research that will beat it. From proving the link between smoking and cancer to laying the foundations for modern radiotherapy, our scientists have been at the forefront of cancer research for 120 years – and we’re not stopping now. “That’s why we’re urging swimmers to dive in this spring, raise money and help us keep investing in science today to deliver the treatments of tomorrow. “Together we will beat cancer.” Paula Young

For details on how to sign up visit swimathon.org. People who use the code SPRINGSALE35 between 8th and 16th March will get a 35% discount off the registration fee.