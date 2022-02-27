An impending council tax increase for people in Lichfield and Burntwood will ensure services can be maintained and improved, a council leader has said.
The local authority voted through plans for a 1.5% increase in the precept – the share of council tax it takes.
Labour had put forward a call to freeze the bill for the coming year.
But Cllr Doug Pullen, Conservative leader, told a meeting of the local authority that the increase was part of a budget designed to ensure key services were not diminished.
“I set a seemingly impossible task for officers and the cabinet member for finance to abide by three principles – don’t use reserves, protect our services and go for a less than inflation rise in council tax. All three of those tests have been met.
“Not only does this budget protect our residents from the pressures of inflation, but it is also intended to improve our services.
“The vision is that we invest in our services and improve them so that when a benefit claimant puts a claim in or a change or circumstances, that instead of taking two weeks to get it to them we can do it within a couple of days and get money to them quicker and improve their lives.
“Shaving 50p or a £1 off council tax won’t fix those issues.
“We are also doing driving our own savings and are sorting our own house out. There will be almost £1million of efficiencies while still protecting and investing in services.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
Opposition councillors had suggested a freeze would be achievable due to the significant reserves held by the council.
But Cllr Pullen said future uncertainty and ongoing financial challenges meant the increase was needed.
“The council tax decision will affect every resident and it is right that it has a thorough debate.
“But it is incredibly difficult when you have the responsibility for setting the council tax knowing the pressure it will put on residents – but it’s incredibly easy in opposition to ask for a freeze.
“We are facing inflationary pressures as an organisation as well, some of which is caused by increases in pay for our hard working officers.
“We are also in a time of uncertainty with a one year settlement from Government.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
“Don’t use reserves?” Why? What’s the point in having reserves if, you never plan on using them? We’re facing an unprecedented hike in energy, fuel, food, and now council tax. You had an opportunity and mean to NOT rise council tax but, you chose not to.
To be completely honest, the veneer of credibility that Doug once had, has tarnished rapidly over the last few weeks. He has point blank refused to comment on, or distance himself from Boris Johnson and Michael Fabricant’s continued attack of Starmer – claiming that he was responsible for not prosecuting Saville. Doug has also been completely silent over the whole party gate affair.
Staying silent over things like this, do not, in my opinion indicate leadership. They do, however, indicate cowardice.
In the meantime, Doug is able to pacify all those using the many foodbanks in Lichfield by showing them the £7m in reverses the Council has in its bank.
Nice one Doug.
I used to rate Mr Pullen. I actually liked him a lot more than Michael Fabricant, who has shown himself to be slightly unbalanced over the last 12 months, and quite often made Lichfield infamous by association.
Mr Pullen has shown himself to be just a mini Fabricant though, in staying silent over the Gov’s flouting of COVID rules. I lost my dad to (amongst other complications) COVID in 2020. I wasn’t able to visit him once while he was in hospital and, sadly, he died alone and scared (he was scared of hospitals).
So – for my MP to defend the Gov’s parties, and for the leader of my Council to stay completely silent on it – was a reality check for me.
Neither have a shred of decency as far as I can tell, and this unnecessary rise in council tax (whilst the council has millions in reserves) is just another reason to think that.
It pains me to say it (especially as someone who, like her dad, voted Conservative in local and general elections) but, we need a clean sweep across the board. Our MP spends more time promoting himself on TV than he does in his constituency. I requested to meet with him to discuss my outrage at the parties at No10. I didn’t even get a response, despite me pouring my heart out at that loss of my dad. I then see him in the same week appearing on GBNews not once, but three times.
What do you call a man with a spade?
Doug.
As such it looks like LDC won’t struggle to dig itself into holes but it willl struggle to fill them back up again. Maybe that’s why Friars Gate is one big hole?
I’m sorry but the justify for this make zero sense.
Putting infrastructure in place to deal with the expected rise in benefit claims more quickly. What?? So rather than prevent the rise, you’re investing in supporting it?? Furthermore, most of the initial checks and delays from initial claims are from the DWP end of things – something Pullen has zero control over. What is it he’s talking about?
Secondly, there is a time and place for investing in services. Lichfield (like the rest of the country) is struggling under some of the largest cost of living rises since the 2nd World War. FAMILIES WILL go under. CHILDREN WILL SUFFER. ELDERLY PEOPLE WILL SUFFER. I think the good people of Lichfield will turn a blind eye to a lack of local improvements, if they means they don’t have to resort to foodbanks, or sell their homes? Just a thought.
Finally – a Payrise? For what exactly? I dare say that the vast majority of the council are hard working (although regularly embarrassed) but, they are let down by the leadership team. What has the council actually achieved in the last few years? Friarsgate is still boarded up, we still don’t have a leisure centre, we still don’t have any new GP surgeries, we still have no new recreational facilities, despite Lichfield growling at a rapid rate.
So – I ask again, why am I being asked to support a pay rise for a council that is monumentally failing in its key goals??
This is spectacularly misjudged.
