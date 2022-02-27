An impending council tax increase for people in Lichfield and Burntwood will ensure services can be maintained and improved, a council leader has said.

Doug Pullen

The local authority voted through plans for a 1.5% increase in the precept – the share of council tax it takes.

Labour had put forward a call to freeze the bill for the coming year.

But Cllr Doug Pullen, Conservative leader, told a meeting of the local authority that the increase was part of a budget designed to ensure key services were not diminished.

“I set a seemingly impossible task for officers and the cabinet member for finance to abide by three principles – don’t use reserves, protect our services and go for a less than inflation rise in council tax. All three of those tests have been met. “Not only does this budget protect our residents from the pressures of inflation, but it is also intended to improve our services. “The vision is that we invest in our services and improve them so that when a benefit claimant puts a claim in or a change or circumstances, that instead of taking two weeks to get it to them we can do it within a couple of days and get money to them quicker and improve their lives. “Shaving 50p or a £1 off council tax won’t fix those issues. “We are also doing driving our own savings and are sorting our own house out. There will be almost £1million of efficiencies while still protecting and investing in services.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Opposition councillors had suggested a freeze would be achievable due to the significant reserves held by the council.

But Cllr Pullen said future uncertainty and ongoing financial challenges meant the increase was needed.