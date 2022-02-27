Children are being invited to find out more about how to grow their own strawberries at a workshop in Shenstone.

Little Seedlings Club at Dobbies

Garden centre Dobbies will host its latest Little Seedlings session on 6th March.

Aimed ay youngsters aged between four and ten, the workshop will teach them about the history of the fruit, ways they can be used and show them how best to grow and look after their own plants.

Sarah Murray, partnership and events manager at Dobbies, said:

“Our horticultural team thoroughly enjoy supporting these keen young gardeners, while introducing them to different ways to help look after our planet. “The fun and interactive format of our Little Seedlings Club engages children from all backgrounds to learn while finding their passion for gardening. “We’d advise those looking to attend to book in advance to avoid any disappointment.” Sarah Murray, Dobbies

Advance booking is required for the free session. For more details on how to secure a place, visit www.dobbies.com/events.