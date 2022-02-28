A Burntwood councillor says he is “disgusted” after local groups using a youth centre in the town were told the building would be replaced with a new health facility.

Staffordshire County Council unveiled plans today (28th February) for a new medical centre to be built at Cherry Close.

The new facility would become the new home to the Salters Meadow Health Centre and the Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre.

But the plan will mean community groups such as Liberty Jamboree, Fun Club Hub and Midland Soccer Academy who use the former Burntwood Youth Centre site will need to find new places to host their activities.

Cllr Darren Ennis, deputy leader of Burntwood Town Council, said many of those organisations only found out about the news after it broke on Lichfield Live this morning.

Cllr Darren Ennis

“What a way to treat these community organisations. “I doubt if Cllr Jessel has even had the courtesy to visit the clubs that meet there or seen the numbers of young people and others who see it as a lifeline – she sits in her ivory tower without a thought for these people. “Frankly, I’m disgusted with their attitude.” Cllr Darren Ennis, Burntwood Town Council

“An urgent need to ensure alternative premises are found”

Some of the activities hosted at the site were put in place after Staffordshire County Council decided to close its youth centres in 2014.

The Burntwood Youth Centre building

Although the current tenants were aware of plans to end their lease and talks had taken place with local councillors over the need to seek alternative premises for the community groups, Burntwood Town Council leader Cllr Sue Woodward said the announcement had come as a shock.