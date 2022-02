Rachel Parris

Comedian Rachel Parris is bringing her new show to the Lichfield Garrick later this month.

The BAFTA-nominated performer will be in the city on 17th March.

A spokesperson for the theatre said:

“Join the star of BBC’s The Mash Report as she performs stand up and songs about sudden love, the highs and lows of relationships, kids, going viral and the baffling state of play in society right now.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £18 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.