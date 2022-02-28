Members of the construction industry are being invited to a networking event in Lichfield.

Hosted at Whitewall Galleries by the Property and Construction Partnership, the session takes place at 5.30pm on 3rd March.

Key speakers will include sportsmen Alex Lundberg and Jack Willis who have swapped the rugby pitch for investment and property.

A spokesperson said:

“We have a good variety of senior professionals from across the sector and the region joining us for the evening. “The event is bringing together CEOs, owners, directors, heads of departments and key decision makers from across the property and construction sectors. “We also have local architect Chris Day in attendance, who has worked with many other local organisations on their marketing, social media and content generation including Lichfield Cathedral.” Property and Construction Partnership spokesperson

For more details on the event, visit the Property and Construction Partnership website.