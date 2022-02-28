Valerie Freer

The family of a woman found dead in Whittington say she will be “hugely missed”.

Valerie Freer was found at an address on Lichfield Road on Thursday morning (24th February).

The 68-year-old’s family said in a statement:

“Words cannot even begin to describe how truly devastated we are to have lost our wonderful Val. “Her illuminating smile and infectious laughter would light up any room. “An incredibly beautiful lady both inside and out, she was always so loving and caring to all those around her. “Val is loved infinitely by family and friends around the world. She will be hugely missed, remaining forever in our hearts.” Family of Val Freer

Police say a 26-year-old man from the Slough area remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 72-year-old man, initially arrested in connection with the death, has since been released with no further action to be taken.

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the area of the village between 10th and 24th February who may have seen a red Peugeot 208 to get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident 195 of 24th February.