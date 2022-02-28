Planned boundary changes to voting areas in Lichfield will be discussed at a series of public hearings this week.

The Boundary Commission for England has put together proposals that would see Streethay and Whittington residents voting for Tamworth’s MP in future.

The move has been challenged by both Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant and Lichfield District Council though.

A series of hearings to discuss proposals for the West Midlands will begin today (28th February) and run until tomorrow in Birmingham, with later sessions planned on 3rd and 4th March in Stafford and 7th to 8th March in Worcester.

Tim Bowden, secretary to The Boundary Commission for England, said:

“Our review of all constituencies in England is an important process. It will make sure each MP represents roughly the same number of electors across the country. “Feedback helps make our proposals the best they can be, and we’re looking forward to hearing from people during our secondary consultation.” Tim Bowden

People can also have their say online before 4th April.