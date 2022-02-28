A youth centre in Burntwood has been earmarked as the location for a medical facility in Burntwood.
Staffordshire County Council said the location at Cherry Close will become the home for a permanent replacement for two existing medical practices – Salters Meadow Health Centre and the Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre.
It follows the recent opening of the Greenwood Health Centre on Lichfield Road.
Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and care, said:
“Following the success of the Greenwood Centre on land that the county council had deliberately held on to so it could be used for the benefit of the people of Burntwood, I am delighted we can now use this second site to do exactly the same again.
“Although it’s very early days I’m sure that once it’s built, the new medical centre will be a fantastic addition to the town and there is also the opportunity to put other services on the site as we need them.
“This is another example of how close working with the NHS can make a real, very positive difference to people’s day-to-day lives and provide first class facilities close to home.”Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council
The eight acre Cherry Close site was formerly a county council-run youth centre but is now used by tenants on short term leases, with the land also featuring sports pitches and a skate park.
The council said it is working with these organisations to find long term alternative locations.
The Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre has been based in temporary buildings alongside the nearby leisure centre for a number of years.
Lynn Millar, director of primary care for the NHS Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Clinical Commissioning Groups, said:
“We are delighted to be working with Staffordshire County Council on this project on plans that could lead to improved services for local people.
“While this is still at an early stage, we are keen to explore the benefits this would bring.”Lynn Millar, NHS Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Clinical Commissioning Groups
Hi I would like to add that this article is very vague and misleading to the public. The short term tenants which you are referring to is a charting called liberty jamboree which is a youth centre for SEN,disabilities and mental health issues. Non of this is mentioned in your article. It is portraying that the youth centre is hardly used when it’s actually used 7 days a week not only just by liberty jamboree but other youth prevision and user groups.
The new Youth Centre will be? Forgotten, skate park football pitch?
Express and Star headline on 27th April 2007 said:
“Hospital sale to boost services.
The sale of three former hospital sites in Lichfield and Burntwood will see cash ploughed back into local health services.”
In 2009 the Primary Care Trust (PCT) had promised two new health centres, on the Greenwood Care Home site, eventually built 13 years later, and near the Leisure Centre. The temporary “Walk in” Health Centre was granted temporary planning permission three times!
The PCT was abolished by the Coalition government and nothing was done – as my Freedom of Information questions showed. In answer to the question: “Has NHS England, Including its predecessor bodies such as the local PCT and Regional Health Authority, received any representations in support of the development of the Burntwood Health Centre between 1st of May 2012 and 1st of May 2014 from the local Member of Parliament and if so on what dates and whether they were by email, letter, phone call or meeting?”
The NHS responded: “NHS England holds some of this information. We have no record of any correspondence from the local MP on the old PCT files prior to April 2013. There is no record of any correspondence from the local MP to the Area Team since April 2013 to date.”
A follow up question also revealed that there was no record of correspondence from the County Council’s Cabinet Member for Social Care and Health, Matthew Ellis, between 1st of December 2010 and April 2013.
So let’s hope that Conservatives – whether County Councillor or MP – don’t start claiming credit for what Burntwood was promised when Hammerwich Hospital was demolished 13 years ago and which Labour members on the County, District and Town councils have been asking for since 2010.
Hi Kim, sorry to hear you feel it is misleading. However, it doesn’t state anywhere that the site is “hardly used” as you suggest, it merely points out the position of SCC which is that they are seeking new locations for the existing users. It’s worth remembering that we are merely reporting the situation rather than making the case for or against the change from youth to health for the facility.
