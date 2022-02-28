The Burntwood Youth Centre building

A youth centre in Burntwood has been earmarked as the location for a medical facility in Burntwood.

Staffordshire County Council said the location at Cherry Close will become the home for a permanent replacement for two existing medical practices – Salters Meadow Health Centre and the Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre.

It follows the recent opening of the Greenwood Health Centre on Lichfield Road.

Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and care, said:

“Following the success of the Greenwood Centre on land that the county council had deliberately held on to so it could be used for the benefit of the people of Burntwood, I am delighted we can now use this second site to do exactly the same again. “Although it’s very early days I’m sure that once it’s built, the new medical centre will be a fantastic addition to the town and there is also the opportunity to put other services on the site as we need them. “This is another example of how close working with the NHS can make a real, very positive difference to people’s day-to-day lives and provide first class facilities close to home.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

The eight acre Cherry Close site was formerly a county council-run youth centre but is now used by tenants on short term leases, with the land also featuring sports pitches and a skate park.

The council said it is working with these organisations to find long term alternative locations.

The Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre has been based in temporary buildings alongside the nearby leisure centre for a number of years.

Lynn Millar, director of primary care for the NHS Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Clinical Commissioning Groups, said: