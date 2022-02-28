It is fair to say that the music of John Williams is well known, whether it be the heroic themes of Star Wars, Superman, and Indiana Jones or the more reflective tones of films such as Schindler’s List.

The Highly Strung Quartet

The Highly Strung Quartet played the music of the legendary composer and many others in a concert that was well attended and musically rich.

Violinists Claire Stanley and Claire Turk, viola player Sally Minchin and cellist Sarah Huson Whyte are all talented musicians. Although the sound was by necessity pared down, the well thought out arrangements and the brilliant acoustics of St Mary’s allowed music that was already very familiar to be enjoyed in a different fashion.

The first half started with work by John Williams to tie in with the exhibition of Star Wars toys and memorabilia that is currently on display. So amongst other music, the main theme started the programme, but we also heard Across the Stars – a love theme from the films.

The well known numbers from Superman and Indiana Jones were all played and well received by the attentive, cross-generational audience.

Home Alone also featured, as well as the haunting theme from Schindler’s List, which was one of the many musical highlights of the evening.

The audience also heard music from such composers Howard Shore, James Horner, Ennio Morricone and John Barry.

A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman was a study in balanced musicianship, while the main theme from Up showed a level of jazz syncopation.

Familiar songs from the Bond franchise included the iconic theme and an instrumental reading of Goldfinger.

A more celtic-tinged side of film music included the pastoral Concerning Hobbits from Howard Shores’ score to The Lord of the Rings, James Horner’s For the Love of a Princess from Braveheart, and Ennio Morricone’s piece Gabriel’s Oboe.

Moon River was well-received, while the concert closed with a heartfelt reading of When You Wish Upon A Star, a song now nearly 80 years old but still with a lot of pathos even in an instrumental form.