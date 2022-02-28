Vladimir Putin has been branded “a mad dog out of control” by Lichfield’s MP.
The Russian leader has put his nuclear forces on high alert over the weekend after pressure mounts on the country following his decision to invade Ukraine.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said the early days of the conflict had shown that Putin had misjudged the strength of opposition both on the ground and internationally.
“Putin has become a mad dog out of control.
“He needs to be removed by his generals or by the people of Russia who grieve their war dead before he starts a wider conflict and World War Three.
“What was meant to be a quick operation is turning into a long, hard slog for the Russian army – and like Afghanistan, it will go on and on until the Russians are forced to leave.
“These are no longer the days when Russian tanks could simply roll into Prague and finish the job.”Michael Fabricant
Mr Fabricant also called for action to prevent TV news channels backed by the Russian state from airing in the UK.
“With the EU banning RT – previously known as Russia Today – the UK can no longer say it is up to Ofcom.
“We may have to pass legislation, but we must now do the same.”Michael Fabricant
Pop over there MF and tell him yourself?
Well that’s going to help isn’t it Mr Fabricant (irony). More of the same jingoistic rhetoric from our en-bunkered MP. Diplomacy and calm heads are required now particularly from our Foreign Secretary. Take a lead from our Defence Secretary, whom the Telegraph described as “the only adult in the room”. He knows about the consequences of war and loose mouths, take a leaf out of his book please.
Your party has done rather well from Mr Putin’s mates and if one lies down with a mad dog one ends up catching rabies. Distance yourselves immediately and give the equivalent of those donations to your party to charities in support of Ukraine.
Time to stop being a hypocrite.
What a silly statement!
Putin may be befuddled because he’s self-isolated for too long & is now a bit Dr Strangeputin but, he’s planned for years to get his beloved Russian empire back.
It’s my humble opinion that the timing of this is quite clear – he destabilised europe, one way was helping vote leave, he has a fifth column in the US with trump supporters (yes, your American hero) loving Putin-ism now and demonising Biden after admittedly, a dreadful Afghan withdrawal and after having played gullible western capitalists for 2 decades to the point we have a Lord of Siberia in the HoL and a uk govt which has taken the ruble for years.
I am amazed how, within a week, Germany is rearming, the Eu & NATO have changed their policies completely and why is it that, in midst of all this, Zelenskyy is so keen to join the Eu? I tell you why, it’s safer, stronger and economically better to be part of such a bloc but…you’ve spent years helping destabilise it, demonise it & thus helping Putin. So own that.
Yes, he’s possibly lost it and may be ill but also, he’s planned for it & this is possibly his final opportunity. He didn’t bank on the allies being so strong together.
Tell you what, Mike, why don’t you go out there to tell him yourself.
It is interesting that Russia has not sought retribution from their contributors to a capitalistic western government. Of course most of their capital needs ‘laundering’ and as we know nothing is for nothing, especially at that level. I wonder if our M.P. could explain the largesse of these oligarchs…. and what they got in return? It is certainly strange that they would want to support a political party in which they have no electoral rights bearing in mind their communist credentials.
Another insightful intervention from Mr Fabricant. I am sure Putin is quaking in his boots… Nothing in it about the humanitarian crisis that is unfolding or the failure of the Home Secretary to do what other European countries are doing. Funny how he is now agreeing with the EU to ban RT and other Russian media outlets without actually acknowledging it. But then a Brexiteer is not allowed to praise the EU are they Mr Fabricant? Have to agree with Chrispy about some of the rubbish coming from Liz Truss. To quote the old WW2 posters “Careless talk costs lives” and “Keep mum she’s not so dumb”. The situation requires calm heads not posturing on TV to look tough and score points. Truss is just another failure of a foreign secretary but maybe not quite reaching the levels of incompetence as Boris or Dominic Raab just yet.
