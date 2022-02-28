Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin has been branded “a mad dog out of control” by Lichfield’s MP.

The Russian leader has put his nuclear forces on high alert over the weekend after pressure mounts on the country following his decision to invade Ukraine.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said the early days of the conflict had shown that Putin had misjudged the strength of opposition both on the ground and internationally.

“Putin has become a mad dog out of control. “He needs to be removed by his generals or by the people of Russia who grieve their war dead before he starts a wider conflict and World War Three. “What was meant to be a quick operation is turning into a long, hard slog for the Russian army – and like Afghanistan, it will go on and on until the Russians are forced to leave. “These are no longer the days when Russian tanks could simply roll into Prague and finish the job.” Michael Fabricant

Mr Fabricant also called for action to prevent TV news channels backed by the Russian state from airing in the UK.