The future is looking bright for Lichfield RUFC after three junior teams reached finals in the Staffordshire County Cup.

The Lichfield RUFC under 13 squad

The under 13 team went through against Leek in the semi-final and will face Wolverhampton at Burton RFC at 1.30pm on Sunday (6th March).

Meanwhile, the under 14 squad take on Walsall in their final at Stoke RFC on 13th March.

The under 16 squad will also battle it out for silverware on 13th March when they travel to Burntwood to take on Walsall.