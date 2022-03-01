Families in Lichfield and Burntwood are finding out where they have been allocated secondary school places for September.

Staffordshire Coutny Council said that a total of 8,365 applications had been made across the entire county.

Figures have revealed that almost 94% were awarded their first choice location, with around 97% given a place in one of their three preferred schools.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education, said:

“In Staffordshire we have an excellent track record of achieving well above the national average for first preferences, and for top three preferences as a whole. “We know the admissions process can be quite daunting for a lot of parents, as we do as much as we can to make the process as easy as possible. “Giving clear guidance, plus working with schools in Staffordshire and in neighbouring authorities, means we can allocate school places efficiently and, in the vast majority of cases, allocate parents one of their top three preferred schools.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

More details about the appeals process and how places are allocated are available at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/admissions.