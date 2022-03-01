The potential loss of a youth centre has been described as “absolutely awful news” for Burntwood by a local community group.

The former Burntwood Youth Centre building

Staffordshire County Council has unveiled plans to build a new health centre on the Cherry Close site.

But it will mean groups such as Liberty Jamboree, Midland Soccer Academy and Fun Club Hub will face an uncertain future unless new venues can be found.

The building had previously been home to Burntwood Youth Club before being axed as part of county-wide cuts in 2014, with organisations – including some of those currently using the site – stepping in to offer some of the services which fell by the wayside.

A spokesperson for Spark, which took on a children’s centre in the town when it came under threat from the same cutbacks, said the loss of another community facility in Burntwood would be a blow for the area.

“This is absolutely awful news for Burntwood. “The suggestion is we have to lose our youth and community centre building to get adequate health provision? “Liberty, Fun Club Hub and others do amazing things for our young people in Burntwood.” Spark spokesperson

The new facility will be replacement for the Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre currently based at the nearby leisure centre and the Salters Meadow Health Centre.

After unveiling the plans, Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for health and care at Staffordshire County Council, said she was “delighted” to see the site used to create the new health facility.

But local councillors have criticised the announcement of the plans before they had been confirmed them with the current users of the youth centre.

Parents who have children attending groups facing an uncertain future due to the proposals have also questioned the impact the decision will have.

One said:

“We hugely benefit from the amazing Liberty Jamboree. “I am disgusted at the treatment of this previous organisation and am concerned that with the support it offers it will have an effect on the wellbeing of our young people.”

Staffordshire County Council said it had been working with the organisations to identify potential new venues for their activities.