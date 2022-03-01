Health leaders have urged people across Staffordshire to continue to isolate from others if they test positive for Covid-19.

The Government has lifted restrictions last week, meaning those with coronavirus no longer need to legally self isolate.

The current rate across Staffordshire is currently standing at just under 298 per 100,000 people.

But Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet support member for public health at Staffordshire County Council, said it was important that people continue to take steps to help prevent the spread of Covid.

“Anybody who tests positive is still carrying a virus that can pose a serious health risk to others, especially those who are older and more vulnerable. “People have played an important role in protecting each other throughout this pandemic by following the rules and guidance put in place to reduce the spread of infection. “Although those rules are no longer in place, staying at home while infectious remains the best course of action and could prevent others from becoming seriously ill.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

People who develop any of the main Covid symptoms are still advised to remain at home and book a PCR test.

Free rapid tests are also available to order online or collect from local pharmacies until 1st April.

Cllr McMahon said vaccination was still an important part of the battle against coronavirus.

“Anybody still in need of a Covid jab can get one very easily in Staffordshire thanks to the work of our NHS partners, pharmacies, GPs and the many volunteers helping at walk-in clinics. “It’s important everybody gives themself the best protection possible from Covid, and getting vaccinated is the best way to do this.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Full information on updated Covid advice and how to book or order a test can be found at www.gov.uk/coronavirus.