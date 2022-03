Rosie Tee

Sandfields Pumping Station will provide a unique setting for a concert in Lichfield next month.

Rosie Tee will use the industrial backdrop to perform her brand of electronica, psych and avant-pop.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“This is our first concert in the Victorian pumping station – it is not to be missed.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets are £10 and can be booked online.